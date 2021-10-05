Delhi Govt Sends Ration Delivery Scheme Proposal To LG Again After Getting HC's Permission

Delhi Government on Tuesday approached Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal again with the proposal of the doorstep delivery scheme for ration. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had first sent a file regarding the same to the LG in June. The Delhi High Court on October 1, had allowed the AAP government to deliver ration to cardholders at doorsteps, provided that it does not cause any shortage in the fair price shops.

Kejriwal had earlier informed the LG that the government had now rectified all concerns and objections raised by the Centre regarding the ration delivery scheme. Explaining the scheme again, the CM enquired about the reason for such a plan to be stopped. He also added that the government had gotten the nod from the High Court.

Originally named Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana (MMGGRY), the scheme was dropped following a notification on March 9 by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs. The notification raised concern over the usage of subsidised foodgrains allotted under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) being allocated under a different scheme by the state government.

Delhi High Court green signals ration delivery scheme

Allowing the AAP government to start doorstep delivery of ration, the Delhi High Court on October 1 said, “GNCTD shall 1st issue communication to each fair price shop holders, of particulars of ration cardholders, who opted to receive rations at doorsteps &, only then, ration, to extent that they're being supplied to such optees, needn't be supplied to fair price shop holders."

The Bench further added that the government shall first issue communications to each of the fair price shop holders, informing them of the particulars of the ration cardholders, who have opted to receive their rations at their doorsteps. The Court was hearing a plea against 'Mukhyamantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana' filed by Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers’ Sangh, which said that their share of ration will be diverted under this policy.

Option to switch back to ration shops

The court also allowed the Arvind Kejriwal-led government’s undertaking that whoever has subscribed for the doorstep delivery of ration under the PDS scheme can opt-out of the scheme at any point and can receive their share of ration from the fair price shops. Apart from modifying the order, they asked the Delhi Government to publicly announce the terms and conditions of the scheme and increase awareness in general. The doorstep delivery of services has been a popular promise of the Delhi Government, which has digitised most services.

