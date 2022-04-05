Delhi Govt Sets Up Panel For Making 24x7 Food Facilities For Medical Staff, Attendants At Hospitals

All Delhi government-run hospitals will soon have round-the-clock facilities for providing food and refreshment for medical staff and attendants of patients, with a committee being formed to look into its modalities, according to an official order.

The six-member panel is being headed by a former director general of health services (DGHS), it said.

"In order to identify the space in each hospital of GNCTD (Delhi government) for creating infrastructure for implementation of scheme of setting up of round-the-clock, two facilities to provide food and refreshment for doctors and all supporting staff, and relatives/attendants of patients, a committee is hereby constituted," said the order issued recently by the health department.

The other five members are doctors from different city government-run hospitals.

The mandate of the committee will be to implement some steps in all hospitals under Delhi government, including to identify space measuring at least 1000-1500 sq ft in hospitals having 500 or more beds; and 800-1000 sq ft in hospitals having less than 500 beds, for setting up "round-the-clock facilities to provide food and refreshment to relatives/attendants of patients," the order said.

Also, to identify space measuring at least 500-800 sq ft in hospitals for setting up of "round-the-clock facilities to provide food and refreshment for doctors and all supporting staff of the hospital," it added.

The committee may liaise with the all hospitals of Delhi government and also undertake visits to all these hospitals to "assess the requirement of space and submit a report at the earliest for early implementation of the scheme," the order added.

At present, Delhi government runs 39 hospitals, including LNJP Hospital, the largest facility under the city government, DDU Hospital, LBS Hospital, GTB Hospital and B R Ambedkar Hospital.