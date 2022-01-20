Delhi Govt Slashes COVID-19 Testing Rates; RT-PCR Tests Capped At Rs 300, RAT At Rs 100

In a bid to scale-up COVID-19 testing, the Delhi government on Thursday slashed the prices of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) in the national capital. In its order, the government has brought down the rates of RT-PCR tests to Rs 300 from Rs 500 at private laboratories. For home collection of samples, the amount has been sealed at Rs 500, inclusive of all charges (visit, sample collection and testing cost). On the other hand, RATs will not cost more than Rs 100.

Delhi govt slashes rates of RT-PCR tests

"RT PCR test wherein samples are collected by private labs for government and processed further at their lab will cost Rs 300. And RT PCR test at private laboratories will also cost Rs 300," the order stated.

Moreover, all labs have been asked to ensure that samples are processed latest within 12 hours of being received in the lab. In case of a positive result, the data needs to be updated on the ICMR portal mandatorily within 30 minutes of samples being processed. Updation of all negative results can happen latest within 24 hours from the receipt of samples.

The development comes amid questions being raised over Delhi's significant reduction in testing numbers. In fact, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had responded to the claims saying that Delhi is still conducting more daily tests than other states and "no one is being denied any test if needed".

Delhi Govt has fixed the maximum price for the RT-PCR COVID19 test at Private laboratories at Rs 300 and Rs 500 for RT-PCR samples collected from home. Rapid antigen test (RAT) to be done at Rs 100 pic.twitter.com/SjhwIlvrmU — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2022

3rd wave peak in Delhi gone: Jain

On Thursday, Jain shared that it was likely that the third COVID-19 wave had already peaked in Delhi. In the last few weeks, the national capital saw a record surge in the daily case tally which went as high as 28,000 cases in a day. Delhi has reported 12,306 new COVID-19 cases, 18,815 recoveries and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours.

"That spike which Delhi saw can be considered as the peak of the COVID wave and it seems that we are past the peak now. The number of daily cases has come down in the last few days. Over 13,000 cases were recorded yesterday with a positivity rate of close to 24 per cent. And today, the number of cases is lesser than that," he said.