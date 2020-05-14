Delhi Govt Suggests Centre To Open Shops In Malls & Markets; Allow Metro & Taxis: Report

With the 4th phase of lockdown set to kick-in from May 18 and with a new set of guidelines as hinted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reports suggest that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has suggested the Centre to allow reopening of shops in malls in the national capital. However, the government has suggested the reopening of shops in all markets, shopping complexes, malls be allowed to open on odd-even basis after May 17. This comes after the Prime Minister had asked Chief Ministers to submit state-specific strategies by May 15 after their meeting on May 11.

Delhi govt suggests Centre that shops in markets, shopping complexes, malls be allowed to open on odd-even basis after May 17: Source — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 14, 2020

PTI reports also say that the AAP government will issue a standard operating procedure to allow various activities in the next two to three days. Meanwhile, in its suggestions to the Centre, the Delhi government has also suggested allowing buses, metro, autos and taxis to operate with social distancing norms. Moreover, movement of labourers and construction activities will also be allowed in the national capital. However, no activities will be allowed in containment zones.

Kejriwal receives over 5 lakh lockdown suggestions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal revealed on Thursday that more than five lakh suggestions had been received by the government over the national capital's exit strategy after lockdown ends on May 17. "Delhiites, thank you very much for your suggestions on how to relax the lockdown in Delhi. More than 5 lakh suggestions have been received. Based on your suggestions, we will send proposals related to Delhi to the Central Government," said Kejriwal.

PM requests CMs for state-specific strategy

In his fifth virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers on Monday, May 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested Chief Ministers of states to submit a blueprint to deal with various nuances during and after the gradual easing of the lockdown in their respective states by May 15. He stressed the need for an all-encompassing approach to deal with various challenges that will arise in the future.

Mentioning that everyone had a reasonable indication of the geographical spread of COVID-19, the PM highlighted that this would help in having a focused fight against the pandemic. Moreover, he stated that the country would have to work towards achieving two objectives- to reduce the transmission rate of the disease and to increase public activity gradually.

