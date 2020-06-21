Delhi Government To Assess COVID-19 Patients For Clinical Conditions

Delhi government on Sunday said that individuals who are COVID-19 positive will be referred to coronavirus care centres for assessment of clinical conditions. If the adequate facility for home isolation exists, and a person on clinical assessment is found to have no co-morbidities and doesn't require hospitalisation, he would be offered to either continue to stay in COVID centre or paid isolation facility or can opt for home isolation. Rest will have to continue to stay in COVID-19 care centres as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) guidelines.

"Individuals who are positive will be referred to COVID care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, the severity of illness and co-morbidities. Physical assessment to be done for adequate facilities for home isolation so that cluster of cases doesn't develop in a locality," Principal Secretary (Health) Delhi government said in an order.

The government said that those in home isolation must follow home isolation guidelines by Ministry and stay in touch with health care providers so if their condition deteriorates, they can be moved to COVID hospitals. On June 20, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal rolled back his order on mandatory five-day institutional quarantine period for COVID-19 positive patients stating that only those patients need to undergo institutional quarantine who do not require hospitalisation and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation.

Delhi: Testing capped at Rs 2400

On Wednesday, the Delhi government capped COVID testing rate at Rs 2400, as per Home Minister Amit Shah's directive. The MHA has also stated that from 18 June, Delhi will be given priority to test COVID-19 patients via Rapid Antigen method, approved by ICMR. The Centre has currently taken over the COVID-19 fight in the capital aiding the state government by increasing testing, beds, surveillance, screening etc.

On June 1, Kejriwal announced guidelines for the extended lockdown which will last till June 30. Kejriwal who has often advised Delhiites to get used to living with Coronavirus has drastically eased the restrictions in the city. Delhi has reported 53,116 COVID-19 cases as on Saturday, of which 27,512 are active, 23,569 have been cured and discharged whereas 2,035 have succumbed to the virus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(with inputs from ANI)