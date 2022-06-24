Delhi Govt To Ban Entry Of Goods Vehicles Between Oct & Feb; Trade Unions Oppose Decision

Aiming to control vehicular pollution during the winter months, the Delhi government has taken a decision to impose a ban on the entry of medium and heavy goods vehicles into the national capital between October and February, PTI reported, citing officials on Thursday.

While vehicles carrying raw vegetables, fruits, grains, milk, and other essential commodities will be allowed entry into the city, other heavy-duty vehicles will not be given entry. As stated by an official in the matter, entry of vehicles will remain banned from October 1 till February 28 next year as the increased movement of vehicles can lead to deterioration of air quality during these months when the AQI levels are already poor.

In this regard, diesel-run trucks transporting essential goods will be allowed, apart from CNG and electric trucks, and also there will be no ban on private vehicles and the order is applicable only to commercial vehicles. While the Delhi government is looking forward to tackling air pollution levels in the city, the decision has been strongly criticised by the trade unions who have claimed that this will lead to heavy losses for them.

Trader unions oppose Delhi government's ban on entry of vehicles during winter

Several transporters and traders have come forward criticising the state government's decision stating that it will lead to losses and thus there is a need to think of alternative measures for curbing Delhi pollution.

Noting that a few small-sized CNG trucks can be used for necessary purposes, the critics have further said that other large and medium-sized vehicles that traverse long distances cannot be run on CNG.

“This decision of the Delhi government will kill the Delhi trade at a time when festival and wedding season in Delhi is always on high pace. The Delhi traders will strongly oppose this draconian order of the Delhi government,” Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), said.

He also said the confederation will seek the Centre’s intervention and will further launch an agitation against the Delhi government.

While Bhim Wadhwa, ex-president of the All India Motor Transport Congress, has claimed that "bureaucrats are framing policies without thinking about the general public or stakeholders", Rajendra Kapoor of the Delhi Goods Transport Organisation said that Delhi’s reputation as a retail hub will be badly hit due to the ban.

(Image: PTI)