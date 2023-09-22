Delhi Govt To Deploy Electric Scooters And E-cycles In Dwarka For Last-mile Connectivity

In order to strengthen last-mile connectivity, the Delhi government plans to deploy 3,000 electric scooters and e-cycles at 90 locations in Dwarka, said a government statement on Thursday.

The government has invited proposals for the deployment of high-speed e-scooters, low-speed e-scooters and e-cycles, the statement said.

This move is part of the Public E-Scooter Sharing (PeSS) System and Public E-Cycle Sharing System (PeCS) initiative aimed at providing a cost-effective and eco-friendly mobility solution for the residents of the national capital, the statement added.

"The heart of this initiative lies in our commitment to providing affordable, eco-friendly, and efficient last-mile connectivity options to complement our existing public transport infrastructure, including the metro and buses," said Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

"We have invited proposals from potential service providers for the deployment of high-speed e-scooters, low-speed e-scooters and e-cycles," he added.

In an interview to PTI earlier in the day, Gahlot said that Dwarka has been chosen since it is a sub-city with group housing societies and is quite widespread with a huge population living there.

"We have started a pilot with Dwarka and subsequently other areas will be identified," he added.

The minister said the project envisions the deployment of a total of 3,000 electric vehicles (EVs) across 90 locations in the Dwarka sub-city in three phases.

Phase 1, set to launch with 1,500 vehicles, will include high-speed e-scooters, low-speed e-scooters and e-cycles. Phase 2 will introduce an additional minimum of 750 vehicles, while Phase 3 will complete the deployment of the remaining 750 vehicles, with the condition that they be offered for long-term hiring or rental.

Bidders will have the flexibility to operate different EV variants based on demand, he added.

Phase 1 of the project is to be implemented in six months, Phase 2 in four months and Phase 3 in another four months, followed by a seven-year period for operations and maintenance. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 18 crore.

The bidders are expected to propose a per-minute user charge, subject to a minimum usage of 10 minutes, said a government statement. The quantity split provision is set at a ratio of 60 per cent high-speed e-scooters and low-speed e-scooters to 40 per cent electric cycles, with a cap on user charges to ensure affordability for the users.

To be eligible, the bidders must be Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), authorised dealers of OEMs, or fleet aggregators of e-scooters or e-Cycles, the statement said.

They must meet a set of technical requirements and achieve a minimum score of 70 marks to qualify. Proof of Concept (PoC) with two operational vehicles at site conditions is also a prerequisite, the statement added.