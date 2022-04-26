Delhi govt to develop 4 world-class city forests: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The Delhi government will develop four world-class city forests in the national capital where people can spend a good time in the lap of nature, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

The theme of the project will be "Prakriti Ke Paas Parivar Ke Saath". There are 19 city forests in Delhi, of which four have been selected for further development.

These are Mitraon city forest (98 acres) in west Delhi, Alipur city forest (48 acres) in north Delhi, Garhi Mandu city forest (42 acres) in northeast Delhi, and Jaunapur city forest (98 acres) in south Delhi, Rai said at a press conference.

Only eco-friendly developmental work will be undertaken in these city forests.

The forest department will develop meditation huts, amphitheaters of grass and mud, and nurseries in the city forests. Outdoor activities like bird watching and jungle walks will be promoted there.

It has also been recommended that the forests be developed into an open museum or a living lab, he said.

The government is going to set up a steering committee that will oversee the development of these four world-class city forests, Rai said. "Our government wants to provide the people of Delhi a place where they appreciate nature and educate the next generation about it," he added. The minister said Delhi's green cover has increased from 20 per cent in 2013 to 23.06 per cent in 2021 due to the measures taken by the Arvind Kejriwal government. Delhi has also surpassed all other cities in the country in terms of per capita forest cover, he said. PTI GVS ANB ANB

