Delhi Govt To Educate Kids Orphaned By COVID-19; To Aid Families Who Lost Earning Members

After the Chhattisgarh government, now Delhi government has extended financial aid to the kin of COVID-19 victims. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the state government will bear the expenses of children who lost their parents to the COVID-19 outbreak. He also pledged to extend monetary help to families who have lost their earning member to COVID.

"I know many children who have lost both their parents. I want to tell them that I am still there. Do not consider yourself an orphan. We will not let any child discontinue their studies. The government will bear expenses of their studies and upbringing," said Chief Minister while addressing a press brief.

ऐसे कई बच्चे जिनके माता पिता दोनो चल बसे, उन बच्चों की पढ़ाई और परवरिश का सारा खर्चा दिल्ली सरकार उठाएगी।



जिन बुजुर्गों ने अपने घर के युवाओं को खो दिया उनका ख्याल दिल्ली सरकार रखेगी। pic.twitter.com/z267zl5fhE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 14, 2021

'The government will help families': CM Kejriwal

"There are many senior citizens who had young children earning for the family. Even they have died. To all those senior citizens, I regret this happened. But do not worry, I am still here for you. The government will help all families who lost their earning member of the family," Kejriwal added.

Chhattisgarh Govt to pay for the education of children orphaned

Chhattisgarh Government has decided to take the responsibility of educating children who have lost both their parents due to COVID-19 infection. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also tweeted that his government will also try to shape the future of those children. The decision has been implemented under Chhattisgarh Mahtari Dular Scheme.

With this decision, the government has also taken steps to enhance the education of such students by providing a scholarship of Rs 500 per month. CM Baghel also stated that these children will also be eligible for this scholarship while studying in any government or private school.

इसके अंतर्गत:

➡️ पहली से आठवीं तक के ऐसे बच्चों को 500 रुपये प्रतिमाह छात्रवृत्ति



➡️ 9 वीं से 12 वीं तक के बच्चों को 1000 रुपये प्रतिमाह की छात्रवृत्ति भी राज्य सरकार द्वारा दी जाएगी



2/N — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 13, 2021

COVID Cases in Delhi

As per Union Health Ministry, Delhi has currently on Friday reported 71794 active cases in the state. In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded 8506 positive COVID cases. The total COVID cases have now mounted to 13,80,981. Delhi has a cumulative positivity rate of 7.60 per cent.

COVID Cases in Chhattisgarh

As per the Ministry of Health & Welfare, Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 3,348 new COVID cases with 12,274 recoveries and 195 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 1,19,450 with 7,61,592 total recoveries and 11,289 deaths.

(With ANI Inputs)

