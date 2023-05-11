Delhi Govt To Have Control Of Bureaucrats After SC Ruling; How It Gives Boost To AAP?

In a massive win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced a 'unanimous' verdict on the rift between the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over control of services in the national capital. The National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD) can now control administrative services on all aspects except land, public order and police, said the Supreme Court.

The five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud including Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha pronounced the judgement, adding that Lieutenant Governor (L-G), which is currently VK Saxena, shall be bound by the decision of Delhi government over-regulation of services apart from public order, police and land.

Supreme Court rules in favour of the Delhi government over control on administrative services in the national capital and holds that it must have control over bureaucrats.



SC holds legislative power over services exclude public order, police and land. pic.twitter.com/MbINqoYPNl — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

While pronouncing the judgement, CJI Chandrachud highlighted that in a democratic form of government, the real power of administration must rest on the arm of the elected government. "If a democratically elected government is not given the power to control the officers, the principle of triple chain of accountability will be redundant," the CJI added.

How it will boost AAP's governance in Delhi?

After the apex court judgement, the Delhi government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will now have the power to control the bureaucrats, appointed and allocated within the defined boundaries of NCTD. Henceforth, the officers in public service will also report to the concerned minister in AAP's Delhi cabinet, bound to abide by their directions.

"If the officers stop reporting to the Ministers or do not abide by their directions, the principle of collective responsibility is affected," the apex court believes. Overall, the judgement gives power to the AAP ministers for controlling the functions of the officers. If the officers feel they are insulated from the control of the government, it will dilute accountability and affect governance, the SC noted.