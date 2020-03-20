Delhi Govt To Pay Salaries To Teachers And Staff, As Schools Remain Closed Due To COVID-19

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday that the Delhi government will pay salaries to teachers and staff members employed in schools that are closed in wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Manish Sisodia made the announcement in Hindi, which roughly translates to, "Delhi Government will pay salaries to teachers, daily wage staff, guest lecturers, etc. employed at places that have been closed due to COVID-19."

दिल्ली सरकार उन सभी कोंट्रेक्ट/डेली वेज कर्मचारियों/गेस्ट टीचर्स आदि को भी सेलरी देगी जिनके दफ़्तरों को कोरोना सम्बन्धी आदेशों के तहत बंद घोषित किया गया है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 20, 2020

Centre orders closure of all schools and colleges

In view of the rising novel Coronavirus cases in India, the Health Ministry has ordered a temporary closure of all educational establishments (schools, universities etc), gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. The Ministry has advised students to stay home and also urged the promotion of online education.

Following the Health Ministry's order, the several State governments have shut down schools, colleges, universities, cinemas, swimming pools, gymnasiums with immediate effect till March 31. All exams have also been postponed until further notice.

The Ministry of Health has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel and also to maximize social distance in public transport besides ensuring regular and proper disinfection of surfaces.

Allow employees to work from home: Delhi Govt

The Delhi government issued an advisory for the private sector to allow their employees to work from home till March 31 in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday. In the advisory, the government also asked people, particularly senior citizens, pregnant women and those affected with hypertension and diabetes, to remain at home.

On Thursday, the total number of Coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 14. According to the Health Ministry data, the COVID-19 cases in India crossed 200 on Friday.

