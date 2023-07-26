Delhi Govt To Provide Admissions, Vocational Guidance To Violence-hit Manipur Students

In response to the recent violent incidents in Manipur that have displaced numerous families, the Delhi government has taken proactive steps to rehabilitate and support the affected victims, with a significant emphasis on providing educational opportunities for the affected children. The Delhi education department has issued comprehensive guidelines for granting provisional admissions to children from Manipur, ensuring their uninterrupted education despite the sudden displacement.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by these students due to their abrupt departure from Manipur, the Delhi government has made provisions to grant admissions even in the absence of relevant documents. Special efforts will be made to personally contact such students via phone, ensuring they have the necessary support to enroll in schools without any hindrance.

Recognizing the language barrier, the Delhi government has decided to prioritize admitting these students to English medium schools. This strategic decision aims to ease the transition for those who are not well-versed in Hindi and facilitate their academic assimilation into the new environment.

Delhi govt to extend admissions, other facilities

Moreover, the government has extended its support beyond just admissions. It will also provide comprehensive educational and vocational guidance to both parents and students. These guidance programs are designed to empower the affected families with the necessary resources and information to make informed decisions about their children's future education and career prospects.

To streamline the rehabilitation efforts and ensure effective communication, the Delhi government has appointed dedicated nodal officers. These officers will play a pivotal role in coordinating and communicating with the affected families. Their primary responsibility is to provide timely updates, address any concerns, and offer personalized assistance throughout the rehabilitation process.

The initiative has garnered significant praise from various stakeholders, including educationists, activists, and members of the affected community. By prioritizing education and vocational guidance, the Delhi government has demonstrated its commitment to supporting those who have been adversely impacted by the unfortunate events in Manipur.

The Delhi government's efforts in offering provisional admissions, personalized support, and guidance reflect a compassionate and proactive approach in times of crisis. By equipping the affected children and families with educational opportunities and vocational assistance, the government aims to empower them to rebuild their lives and secure a promising future despite the challenges they have faced.

