Delhi Govt To Study Impact Of COVID-19 On School Children To Update 'Happiness Curriculum'

The Delhi government on Friday informed its decision to conduct a large-scale survey to study the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on school children. According to Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, the survey will be held to understand the impact of the pandemic on the psychological and emotional behaviour of children. The state government is in plans to update the school curriculums based on the findings of the survey.

According to a press release, the government will now hold a large-scale survey to study the stress caused by the pandemic and the impact of the same on children. "Being away from schools for a long time is leading to mental stress and fear among them. To understand this situation and to investigate the effects on children's mental and emotional state during COVID, the Kejriwal government is going to conduct a large-scale survey," the release said.

COVID-19 survey

The Delhi government is now planning to update its famous 'Happiness Curriculum' based on the findings of this survey and recommendations of experts on the same. The move will be done to improve the mental and emotional well-being of school-going children. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia informed that he had already given instructions to the concerned officials on Friday regarding the same.

In a statement, he said, ''This is for the first time that such a survey is being conducted. Along with children, the study will also focus on analyzing the changes in parenting style, psychological and emotional state of parents, as children have spent most of their time during lockdown with them, in the past two years. Along with students and parents, teachers have also seen many changes in their routines and teaching styles. This survey will analyze this aspect too."

''Happiness Curriculum has played an important role in maintaining mental and emotional wellbeing of students studying in our schools. With the help of this study and help from experts, we will modify the Happiness curriculum by introducing new chapters, stories, and activities, so that students can learn to be stress-free in challenging situations like a pandemic," Sisodia added.

COVID situation in Delhi

Delhi continued its declining trend in COVID-19 cases as it recorded 10,756 fresh infections on Friday. According to the health ministry, the national capital tolled 1,550 fewer cases than Thursday when 12,306 cases were logged in 24 hours. This comes while India is marking a high tally of cases due to a third wave of the coronavirus. The daily death toll also took a dip from Thursday's 43 to Friday's 38. Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday had claimed that the peak of the third COVID-19 wave has gone past in the national capital, however, he cautioned that the city is not out of the danger zone yet.

Image: PTI/ ANI