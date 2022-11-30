Delhi Govt Under Scanner As Congress Demands CBI Probe Into ₹5000 Cr Power Subsidy 'scam'

Stepping up the ante against AAP ahead of the MCD polls, Congress alleged that an electricity subsidy scam to the tune of ₹5000 crore took place under the aegis of the Delhi government. A Congress delegation comprising former MP Ajay Maken and ex-Power Ministers Haroon Yusuf and Narender Nath submitted a memorandum to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in this regard on Monday. It demanded a CBI probe into this purported scam and the appointment of private persons including the son of AAP's treasurer on the board of power distribution companies as the Delhi government's representatives.

केजरीवाल सरकार के बिजली सब्सिडी में हुए 5000 करोड़ रुपये के घोटाले में सीबीआई जांच करवाने के लिए तीनों एक्स पॉवर मिनिस्टर दिल्ली सरकार श्री अजय माकन, श्री हारून यूसुफ और मैं राजनिवास पर दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल से मिले।

Congress claimed that Delhi is the only state in the country where unaudited and unchecked subsidy is directly granted to private DISCOMS going against AAP's promise in its 2015 election manifesto. According to the party, this subsidy amounted to ₹14,731 crore. Alleging that one-third of the total consumers in whose name unaudited subsidies were given do not even exist, it called for direct benefit transfer of subsidies to people.

Free electricity promise

Free and round-the-clock electricity has been a key poll plank in the Assembly elections in Punjab, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Goa. For the Financial Year 2022-23, the AAP government in Delhi allocated Rs.3340 crore for the power sector out of which Rs.3250 crore was earmarked for the free electricity scheme. Currently, people in the national capital don't have to pay any bill for consuming up to 200 units of electricity whereas they get a subsidy of Rs.800 for consuming 201 to 400 units per month.

As per reports. over 47 lakh consumers benefit from the power subsidy. In April, the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab announced free electricity for up to 300 units per month from July 1 onwards. Similarly, it decided to waive off bill arrears of consumers up to 2 KW as of December 31, 2021. Addressing a press conference on May 5, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that only those residents of the national capital who demand power subsidy will get it from October 1 onwards. He stated that the money saved on subsidies will be used for public welfare.