Delhi Govt Vs LG: Who Controls Services In The National Capital? Crucial SC Verdict Today

The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Thursday on a case pertaining to the regulation of services, and administrative control over transfers and postings of civil servants. The judgement is seen crucial as it might solve the overall dispute between the elected governments in Delhi and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) nominated by the Centre.

The five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud includes Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha will pronounce the judgement. Following the verdict, the dispute between the Delhi government and L-G over control of administrative services is speculated to reach a point of conclusion.

Delhi govt seeks clear demarcation of power

Earlier, the Delhi government, led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), sought a clear demarcation of its power over the regulation of services from the apex court. In January 2023, a bench of judges comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, PS Narasimha and Hima Kohli reserved the order for further hearing.

Back in 2018, the apex court unanimously ruled that the Lieutenant Governor should act as per the advice of the Council of Ministers in regard to matters in which the Delhi government has executive and legislative powers. The top court in 2018 unanimously ruled that the L-G should act as per the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers in respect of the matters over which the Delhi government has executive and legislative powers.