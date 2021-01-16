Delhi Govt Will Provide COVID-19 Vaccines To All For Free If Centre Fails: Satyendar Jain

As India began the largest immunization drive on Saturday morning, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain remarked that the administration expects Centre to provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost to all. The AAP leader has also stated that if the Central Government fails to do so, then the Kejriwal government will bear the expenses of the vaccine to provide it for free to the citizens of the national capital. As per the Centre's plan for the first phase of inoculation, three crore frontline workers are expected to be vaccinated free of cost.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Jain said, "The vaccination drive has started at 81 centres in the national capital and 100 people would get their first of the two doses at each centre. There is a target to get 8100 people vaccinated towards the end of the day. The number of vaccination centres in Delhi will be increased to 215 and we will eventually increase it to 1000 centres."

"The Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Delhi Government will make the vaccination against COVID-19 free for the people," he added.

191,181 Persons Inoculated On Day 1

As India commenced the massive COVID-19 immunization drive on Saturday morning, 1,91,181 individuals received the first shot of the vaccine on day one of the inoculation, the Health Ministry said. Releasing the provision data after vaccination on day 1, the Health Ministry said that a total 3,351 sessions were held and 16,755 personnel were involved in the process. Significantly, no case of post-vaccination hospitalization has been reported so far. The Union Health Ministry also reviewed the progress with the Health Ministers of all states and Union Territories at 6:00 PM.

In a briefing on Monday evening, the Health Ministry has also stated that a few issues were witnessed during the inoculation drive. "Since it was the first day of vaccination, a few issues came up- delay in uploading beneficiary list at some session sites and healthcare workers vaccinated though not scheduled for today's session; Resolutions provided for both the issues," the Health Ministry said.

