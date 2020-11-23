Delhi Govt Withdraws Closure Order Of Janta & Punjabi Markets Within Hours Of Issue

Less than 24 hours after issuing an order of closure of Delhi's Punjabi Basti Market and Janata Market in Nangloi area, the order has been reversed by the government with immediate effect. In a fresh order issued on Monday, November 23, Delhi government has reverted the previous order dated November 22, which directed the closure of the markets till November 30, on the grounds of 'violation of COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms'. The General Secretary of Shukar Bazar Market Association of Nangloi Market stated that the order to close the market was wrong, claiming that all COVID-19 protocols are being followed. This comes as the COVID-19 cases in Delhi continue to rise in what is being called the third wave of infections as the lockdown talks continue.

"It was wrong to seal the market. All norms were being followed here. They had sealed it on the basis of the crowd on the main road near the market. The order was withdrawn last night and we're awaiting the official copy of the order," said Subhash Bindal.

Delhi Government had shut Punjabi Basti Market and Janata Market

Before the order was reversed, Delhi government had issued a directive in the name of public interest to close Punjabi Basti and Janta markets in Nangloi area after the West District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) informed them of the COVID norms of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing were being flouted in the Delhi's markets.

Speaking about it, DDMA West Additional District Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar had said, "It has come to the notice of West District Disaster Management Authority that directives issued by the Delhi government with regard to wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing are being flouted in Punjabi Basti and Janta markets, Nangloi. In the overall public interest, it is hereby ordered to close these markets till November 30, 2020."

Arvind Kejriwal: "A local COVID-19 hotspot"

While addressing a press conference on November 17, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal informed of the steps taken by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19. Notably, cases in the capital continue to rise. The CM also informed that a proposal has been sent to the Centre seeking permission for a partial lockdown while adding that Delhi government may also shut down markets where COVID norms are not being followed.

"When Corona situation improved in Delhi a few weeks ago, the number of people attending a wedding was increased to 200, according to the Centre's guidelines. However, now it's being withdrawn & only 50 people will be allowed. The decision has been sent for Lieutenant Governor's approval. Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are also sending a general proposal to the central government, that if required, Delhi government can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed & they are becoming a local COVID-19 hotspot. Now that Diwali is over, we hope that the markets will not be crowded and people will strictly follow all the Coronavirus protocols," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

COVID-19 in Delhi

Over 100 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Delhi for the last 3 days with about 121 deaths in the last 24 hours. The national capital has reported a total of 5,29,863 COVID positive cases since the outbreak of infection out of which 6,746 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Delhi currently has 40,212 active cases and 4,81,260 people have recovered. The coronavirus death toll in Delhi is at 8,270.

