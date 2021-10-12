Delhi Govt Writes To Centre Seeking Guidelines For Chhath Amid Protests Over Ban

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government on Tuesday wrote to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) seeking guidelines for the celebration of the Chhath Puja in Delhi. In the letter undersigned by Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the guidelines were sought so that the people of the national capital, as well as that of the whole of North India, celebrate the festival, without putting at stake their health during the times of COVID.

The development comes hours after the BJP held a demonstration outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking the reversal of the order passed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority`s (DDMA) restricting the celebration of Chhath Puja in Delhi.

Delhi govt seeks guidelines from Centre for Chhath Puja

The letter read, 'As you know, Chhath Puja, celebrated in the majority of the states of North India, is a pious, historic, and cultural festival. Specifically, the people of Purvanchal celebrate this festival with a lot of devotion. Even this year they are eagerly waiting to celebrate it with their families.'

'For the past 18 months, Delhi along with the entire nation has been grappling with the situation emerging due to COVID-19. Last year, keeping in mind the dangers of COVID-19, and as per the guidelines of the Central government, the decisions for the celebration of the festival were taken,' it added, urging the Central government to release guidelines for this year as well.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia writes to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to issue guidelines for the upcoming Chhat festival pic.twitter.com/V9gk9msbbg — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

Ban on Chhath Puja in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order last week prohibited Chhath Puja celebrations at public places, including riverbanks, water bodies, and temples, in view of the COVID-19 situation. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the decision to not allow celebrations at public places was taken in view of the safety of the people.

The BJP, however, came forward to object to the decision. On the official Twitter handle, BJP Delhi said, "This year everything is going as usual, even the alcohol shops have been open without any restrictions but Chhath Puja celebration which takes place in November, has been put a ban on 1.5 months prior." The party added, "This is shameful."