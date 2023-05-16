Delhi Govt's 'Bed And Breakfast' Scheme Gets Over 2,000 Rooms

More than 2,200 rooms at 432 houses across the national capital have been registered under the Delhi government's "Bed and Breakfast" scheme since its launch, a tourism department official said on Tuesday, Under the scheme, the Delhi government provides registration to people wishing to convert their house into a Bed and Breakfast unit within 30 days.

A Bed and Breakfast unit provides home-like affordable accommodation and food to visitors.

The government follows proper procedure before registering a property, therefore it gives a sense of security to the visitors, the official said.

A "thorough" inspection is done by a team of the tourism department and then the establishment is either given a gold or silver registration, the official said.

Last year, the government reduced the registration time of the entire process from 90 days to 30 days.

"As of now, over 2,200 rooms of 432 houses are registered with the Delhi government. This gives the tourist a sense of security that this house is safe. Under the government bed and breakfast scheme, it is necessary that the homeowner lives in the house and a person can only rent out a maximum of six rooms in a home," the official said.

Talking about the benefits of the scheme launched in 2007, the official said, "You will stay in a traditional Indian home and with a friendly family. You have the family's support and protection. The expenses towards boarding facilities will be light on your pocket and you will get to savour delectable home-cooked food." The owner will let out not more than two-thirds of the bedrooms consisting of a minimum of one double-bed room and a maximum of six double-bedrooms, the official said.

Anyone intending to let out their residential premises to guests can get the registration done, the official said, adding that the cost for the gold category is Rs 5,000 while that for silver is Rs 3,000.

"The categorisation depends on the quality of accommodation, facilities and services provided. A parking facility, telephone, washing machine and dryer, refrigerator, and security guards are a must for a gold-category accommodation. There is a matter of the size of rooms also," the official said.

The registration certificate is valid for three years and there is no procedure for renewal.

"After three years. The house owner needs to file a fresh application and procedure will be carried out before handing him the new certificate," the official informed.