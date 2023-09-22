Delhi Govt's First Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle Under New Law, 8 IAS Officers Given New Postings

The Delhi government Thursday effected the first major bureaucratic reshuffle after the enactment of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2023, assigning new roles to eight AGMUT cadre IAS officers transferred to the city from other states and union territories.

An order issued by the Services department, a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-headed National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) recommended postings of Group 'A' officers, also gave additional charges to some senior bureaucrats.

According to the order, Land and Building Additional Chief Secretary Manish Gupta will hold additional charge as the Chief Executive Officer of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and Managing Director of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation.

He already has additional charges of the Labour and Industries Department.

A Anbarasu, who holds the charge of principal commissioner (trade and taxes), will also act as the chief executive officer of the Delhi Jal Board.

HPS Sran, who is the secretary in the public grievance commission with additional charge of additional inspector general (prisons), has been appointed as secretary in the information technology department and managing director of Geospatial Data Limited.

Art, culture and languages department secretary Chokha Ram Garg has been given additional charge of director Union Territory Civil Services.

The Assam Goa Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre officers awaiting postings too have been given charge of different departments.

These IAS officers are: Vinod P Kavle (2008 batch) who has been given the charge of secretary in social welfare and women and child development departments; Anil Kumar Singh (2011 batch) now posted as registrar (cooperative societies).

Ajay Kumar Bisht (2011) batch has been posted as special commissioner in trade and taxes department, the order said.

The NCCSA on Wednesday recommended the posting of eight IAS officers awaiting posting since their transfer to Delhi a couple of months ago, as well as disciplinary proceedings against some serving officers of the Delhi government.

The Authority headed by Chief Minister also includes chief secretary and principal secretary (home) of Delhi government. It takes call on services matters, including transfer and posting of Group 'A' officers and disciplinary action against officials concerned in the Delhi government. It was created through an ordinance of Centre (now replaced by GNCTD Amendment Act, 2023) that reversed the effect of a Supreme Court verdict in May that gave the Delhi government executive control over services matters that was earlier exercised by the Lt Governor.