Delhi Gurudwara Committee Discusses UCC Draft; Says 'Neither Supporting Nor Opposing'

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), on Friday, organised the National Sikh Conclave for discussions on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft. The conclave is aimed at dissecting the dimensions of the UCC and saw the participation of Gurudwara committee heads from 13 states, retired High Court judges, former Army officials, former secretaries of the government of India and Sikh intellectuals from all across the country.

The meeting started with Harmeet Singh Kalka, President of DSGMC, sharing his views on UCC. Other participants also spoke on the same as all communities have been asked to submit their suggestions on UCC before July 13.

Highlights of the National Sikh Conclave

1. The Sikh communities have agreed to form an 11-member panel to prepare the UCC draft.

2. The speakers said that their customs should not be touched and their rituals should be preserved asserting that UCC cannot be on religious grounds.

3. The 11-member panel will meet Law Commission, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.

4. Amongst 40 members, 24 were from Gurudwara committees. President of DSGMC Harmeet Singh Kalka will take a decision on the members of the committee preparing the UCC draft.

5. Anand Marriage Act 2012 which was brought for compulsory marriage registration of 'Anand karaj' marriages will be preserved.

Former MP addresses attempts to divide Sikhs

"We are neither opposing nor in favour of UCC right now because the draft of UCC is not prepared. But we will prepare our draft in 2-3 days and submit it to the Law Commission," Tralochan Singh, former MP and the former chairman of the National Minority Commission, told Republic. "I was the one who brought Anand Marriage Act for Sikh marriages and we don't want that in the name of uniformity. Our Sikhs marriage registration should not suffer. We want it to be out of UCC and it should be intact as it is," he further said.

Asserting that it is their major demand, Singh stated that the Sikhs will not allow any change. "Nothing will happen to our Kirpan and Pagdi and our rituals are not in danger," he further said. The former MP, however, called out factions such as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), who according to him are creating a divide among the Sikh communities.

"Those gurudwara committees like SGPC are giving statements only to divide the Sikhs. SGPC and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are in Punjab. They are more concerned about UCC being implemented in Punjab. SAD is primarily opposing because of the political rift with BJP. Right now how can we say anything about UCC as the final draft is yet to be prepared?" he questioned.

Will meet PM Modi and present our demands: DSGMC President

DSGMC President Kalka, while speaking to Republic, said that the Sikh communities will collectively present their demands and recommendations before Prime Minister Narendra Modi once they meet him. He also said that the committee has unanimously decided neither to support nor oppose the UCC as the final draft has not been finalised yet. "We are neither opposing nor favouring it. We will speak at the right time," Kalka said.

Meanwhile, a speaker at the conclave opined that Sikhs should be more careful about their Kesh, Kirpan and Pagdi and compared the issue with Karnataka's Hijab controversy. He said Sikhs are afraid that their rituals are in danger because of UCC. He also said the Sikhs have reservations regarding the UCC and that the DSGMC should meet the government for clarifications.