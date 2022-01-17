Delhi, Haryana Health Mins Face Off Over COVID Cases Rise, Kejriwal Rubbishes Blame Game

Starting a major faceoff between Haryana and Delhi, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij blamed the high COVID infection rate in the state on adjoining Delhi. The health minister said that the high case rate in three districts of Haryana was caused by the “uncontrolled” rise in cases in the national capital. However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal denied the same and rubbished the argument.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij while speaking to media about the COVID-19 situation in the state said that 3 districts that were facing a high infection rate falls in the NCR region. He said that Haryana is adversely affected due to the rise in cases in its vicinity to Delhi and added that there is no need to panic.

"Haryana reports around 9,000 COVID-19 cases every day, of which over 50 per cent cases are from Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat. Delhi's infection rate is having an impact on the state. However, as per requirements, we are tackling the situation by making all necessary arrangements of healthcare services in the state," health minister Vij said.

#WATCH| Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij blamed high COVID infection rate in 3 districts of State adjoining Delhi on “uncontrolled” rise in cases in national capital. Haryana adversely affected due to its vicinity to Delhi, but there is no need to panic, he added (16.01) pic.twitter.com/Wi9eblNwwd — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Soon after the claim was made by his Haryana counterpart, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that a high rate of cases in Delhi was caused by the people of Haryana.

"These are political talks, I can also tell how many Haryana people are testing positive in Delhi. Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases are being reported from outside Delhi every day," Satyendar Jain said. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also denied the claims made by Vij and said that "blaming won't end the virus". He further rubbished the argument and said that he "will not step into this garbage".

COVID situation in Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the state is likely to see a fall of 4,000 Covid cases today, compared to Sunday. He also added that it is the fourth straight day when the daily fresh case tally has been lesser than the cases reported on the previous day.

"Delhi to report around 14,000-15,000 cases today, much less than yesterday. Around 2.85cr doses have been administered in Delhi; 100% eligible population inoculated with 1st dose, 80% with 2nd dose, & 1.28 lakh people received precautionary dose," Jain said.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,58,089 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The tally included 8,209 fresh cases of the Omicron variant. The country active COVID-19 active caseload stood at 16,56,341 while the total recoveries in the last 24 hours stood at 1,51,740. The health ministry also reported 385 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Image: ANI/ UNSPLASH