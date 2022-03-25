Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan & UP Sign Transport Pact To Make NCR Transit Movement Seamless

The governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have signed a Combined Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement (CRCTA) that covers both contract and stage carriage. NCRPB concurrently worked on having the amended agreement drafted on the proposal of the Member Secretary and with the permission of the NCR participating States, according to a statement released today by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The unfettered mobility of buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws inside the NCR is one of the policy suggestions in the Regional Plan-2021 for the National Capital Region. Implementing this strategy is critical in allowing the general population to move effortlessly between Delhi and the rest of the NCR. Now, the NCR States have performed the essential step needed u/s (5) and (6) of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and notified the Combined RCTA, thanks to the efforts of their respective Transport Commissioner and Secretaries. The NCR Planning Board is pleased to announce the release of the Combined Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement (CRCTA), which includes both contract carriage and stage carriage.

The agreement, signed by the four state governments of Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, provides for the countersigning of permits/licences for motor cabs/taxis/auto rickshaws registered in the NCR for seamless movement, single point taxation for mass public vehicles of State transport undertaking inter-city buses, to ease traffic congestion and reduce air pollution, clean emission norms as per the Government of India. The above-mentioned agreement is as per the Ministry of Power (MOP) and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways directives.

Delhi Traffic Police forms a 16 km green corridor

The Delhi Traffic Police, on February 2, created a 16-kilometre long green corridor from Indira Gandhi International Airport's (IGI) Terminal T3 to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to facilitate the transport of a live heart. Following the request made by the AIIMS Head of Prof. Aarti Vij, Dept. ORBO for forming a green corridor, Delhi Traffic Police's South district force took up the job to ensure quick transport of the live human organ for transplant.

The Green Corridor, which essentially means an area where all the traffic signals are made green manually, was created because of the emergency of the situation and for humanitarian purposes, Delhi Traffic Police officials informed. DCP Traffic South District supervised the task. As per the ANI report, the heart was being transported from Chandigarh to Delhi by air for transplant. The police have further stated that it was a herculean task as construction was being done in that area, and there were many congestion points. With the traffic police's help, the ambulance covered a 16km long stretch that usually takes more than 60 minutes to reach, within 18 minutes, DCP said.

