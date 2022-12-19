'Delhi Has Become A Gas Chamber': BJP's Shehzad Poonawala Accuses Kejriwal As AQI Hits 400

National spokesperson of BJP Shehzad Poonawala on Monday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying Delhi has become a gas chamber and a red-level emergency.

On Monday, the AQI level in Delhi crossed 400 in many areas leading to a very severe and hazardous category. On this, Poonawala said, "Delhi yet again has become a gas chamber, thanks to Arvind Kejriwal ji's government policies. Today, AQI continues to go in the very severe and hazardous category. The AQI keeps rising as pollution keeps rising. First Mr Kejriwal blamed Diwali, then he blamed the farmers...for several years he blamed the farmers, but now the Punjab government is run by the Aam Aadmi Party, still, they could not control the 'Parali' (stubble) burning."

He also emphasised the major causes of pollution in Delhi and said, "Now the real causes of pollution are inside Delhi itself. Those are vehicular pollution inside Delhi, for which Mr Kejriwal did nothing to expand the public transport. For the road dust, Mr Kejriwal said that he would do mechanised sweeping of the roads but nothing has been done. No action has been taken against the construction dust and industrial pollution, and because of this today Delhi has become a gas chamber and a gas hazard. It has become a red-level emergency for anybody breathing this toxic air, but Mr Kejriwal will blame Centre, will blame Diwali, farmers and all other factors."

AAP couldn't stop stubble burning says Shehzad Poonawala

On the issue of Parali (stubble) burning, he mocked Kejriwal, saying, "Now you have a government in Punjab but you still could not control Parali burning, even though the Haryana government could."

He also remarked, "The main causes of pollution in Delhi lie within Delhi itself. On this, in the last eight years except for giving empty promises, Kejriwal has done nothing. Now he'll come and play another victimhood card, blame everybody, but will not take ownership of what we have to go through in Delhi because of his failure."