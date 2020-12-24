Delhi HC Adjourns Hearing On ICU Beds Reservation For COVID-19 Patients

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the plea that has challenged the Delhi Government order on the reservation of 80 percent Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in 33 private hospitals for Covid-19 patients for Thursday. A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla was hearing the plea filed by the Association of Healthcare Providers challenging the Delhi government’s order. The bench adjourned the matter for Thursday after the Delhi government's additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose told the court that the Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the concerned committee meeting is taking place. The court has sought a report of the committee meeting by Thursday.

Delhi HC had asked the AAP govt to review the decision

The Court earlier asked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government to consider reviewing its decision reserving 80 percent ICU beds for Covid-19 patients only in 33 private hospitals.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, who was appearing on behalf of the petitioner submitted that one after another committees are getting constituted by respondents and they are sitting over the rooms of private hospitals.

The court also took note of the district-wise data of COVID-19 infections in the national capital and the submission by the Delhi government that it was “enhancing contact tracings and creating more containment zones” in areas where the positive rate is more

According to the status report filed by the Delhi government, as of December 19, the positivity rate was below 2 per cent in all districts except the north-west where it was 2.12 per cent.

The court on December 3 had directed the Delhi government to “focus on testing and tracing” to deal with the COVID-19 infection numbers in the national capital, as the “fear factor” regarding the virus was “huge” in the minds of people.

(With Agency Inputs)