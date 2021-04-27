Delhi HC Allows Govt To Take Action On Oxygen Plants Holding Supplies Amid COVID Crisis

Continuing to review the COVID-19 crisis in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, came down heavily upon the AAP government for being unable to put their actions to counter oxygen shortage to effect. Presiding over the case, Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli, assured the Delhi government that it would pass orders allowing the executives to take stringent actions against oxygen suppliers not complying with orders. The two-judge bench also took cognizance of the black marketeering of medical oxygen amid the crisis as it was apprised of the steps taken by the state, Centre and the suppliers.

The High Court asserted that it would pass an order in the case after the Supreme Court judgement. The case is currently underway in the top court after it took suo moto cognizance of the national COVID-19 crisis.

Apprising the Delhi High Court of the situation, the Chief Secretary said, "A marathon meeting was conducted and attended by stakeholders. A point taken was that we want to ensure that hospitals have certainly oxygen so they focus on their medical duties. We have contacted the suppliers. We will allocate a quota for these 3 days. Some data we sought from hospitals in terms of existing contracts, and their requirements, most data has been received. By today evening we will issue orders based on that. Quota hasn’t been issued as yet, the order will come. It will be placed before this court. A provision will be kept if the hospitals have any grievance, there will be a dedicated number and we will be willing to make changes."

'Apologizing won't save lives'

Appearing for the Delhi government, advocate Rahul Mehra also extended his apologies for the delay in supplying oxygen sanctioned to one of the hospitals and was met with a stern response. "Apologizing will not save lives," the bench said.

Moreover, the Delhi Government also submitted that 5 oxygen tankers have been allocated by the Central government to Delhi while 3-4 tankers that Linde arranged with collaboration with Data, adding that the government now has 13 additional tankers at disposal. On the issue of oxygen suppliers not complying, the Delhi High Court said that they will direct the government to take over the plants.

"This has become a mess. You have to get your house in order. These cylinders are being sold for lakhs. We have been informed of black marketeering. We will direct you then to take over their plants. Keep them in custody if they are playing with people’s lives like that. You are not looking at the other side, the hospitals and workers. And have your own Delhi government hospitals been able to achieve this It seems like this paperwork, just window dress, which has been done to satisfy patients and attendants that look we’ve issued the order," the court said.

'Situation is improving': Kejriwal

Interacting with the reporters on Tuesday, Kejriwal has revealed that the situation in the national capital continues to remain grim. Kejriwal remarked that since the last two to three days, panic owing to the shortage of oxygen has subsided in Delhi. Kejriwal exuded confidence that the situation will get better in the coming days. "Last week there was panic in Delhi and we were receiving multiple SOS calls from hospitals regarding oxygen shortage. Our officers and the entire team has worked round the clock without sleeping. They ensured that oxygen reaches the hospitals." said Kejriwal.