Delhi HC Allows More Time To WhatsApp, Facebook To Respond To CCI Probe On Privacy Policy

The Delhi High Court on March 30 granted more time to WhatsApp and Facebook to respond to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) probe on the new privacy policy that had become a contentious issue after Facebook changed its privacy policy, which in effect, gave the company access to the data of WhatsApp users, thus creating a furore among data privacy advocates including social media users. The Division Bench of the Delhi HC was hearing the petitions of WhatsApp and Facebook, with regard to their pleas dismissed by the single-judge bench, challenging the CCI order for an investigation into the messaging app's privacy policy. The Delhi HC has scheduled the next hearing for July 21, 2022. Meanwhile, Assistant Solicitor General Balbir Singh appeared for the CCI and urged the court to not defer the hearing further due to the pendency of the Data Protection Bill.

The Delhi HC Bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Poonam A. Bamba noted that the Data Protection Bill is yet to be finalised by the respondents and after considering the submissions of the appellants, granted time to WhatsApp and Facebook to respond to the notice from the CCI, asking for details regarding the internet giants' privacy policy.

CCI probe not required as case is being heard by SC, HC: Facebook & WhatsApp

The single-judge bench on April 22, 2021, had dismissed a petition filed by Facebook and WhatsApp against the CCI order dated March 24, 2021, and launched an investigation into the messaging app's new privacy policy. Facebook and WhatsApp contended that since the issue is being heard in the Supreme Court and High Court, there is no requirement for CCI to order the probe. Advocate Harish Salve and Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi appearing for the petitioners, argued that the CCI proceedings should be kept in abeyance as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court and High Court.

Appearing for CCI, Additional Solicitor General Balbir Singh had submitted before the court that the matter pertains to access to data and not privacy. The CCI is going to investigate from an angle of metadata.

Earlier, Senior Advocate Harish Salve appearing for Whatsapp LLC, informed the Court, ''We are insisting to file a response on CCI notices in spite of the matter being pending before the courts and under judicial consideration.'' Whatsapp was sent a notice on June 4, 2021 while Facebook was sent a notice on June 8, 2021 after CCI sought information on the internet giants' privacy policy and responses to certain queries on the same.

Image: Unsplash, ANI