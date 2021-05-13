Delhi HC & State Govt Discuss Roping In Amitabh Bachchan, Celebs To Spread COVID Awareness

Delhi government's advocate Rahul Mehra suggested roping in veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan to make short videos to educate people on COVID & the guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government. A bench comprising Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli was hearing a batch of petitions related to the management of COVID-19 in the national capital on Wednesday when the suggestion was made by senior advocate Rahul Mehra to rope in celebrities to spread awareness about the pandemic, including the revised guidelines for home isolation cand asymptomatic cases. Hearing the batch of petitions on Wednesday, the Delhi HC bench noted that the ICMR had dumped & categorised all the material related to COVID on their website and claimed that it was not conducive to disseminate information to the public in such a manner and added that the people could be educated using clips, graphics and videos.

Delhi HC suggests roping in celebs to spread COVID awareness

The advocate appearing for ICMR informed Delhi HC that there was a clip of AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria in response to its suggestion to educate people on COVID and claimed that other celebrities too had been roped in and that the clips were being shared on the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Health. Advocate Ahluwalia explained that brochures had been minimized and pointed out that all the necessary information was on the ICMR website available in eight different languages including English and that it was further tweeted. The Delhi HC noted that it was the Centre's responsibility to ensure Dr Guleria's message was broadcast on television channels such as Doordarshan and others while asking the Delhi government to carry similar messages in newspapers.

The Delhi HC bench further told senior advocate Rahul Mehra to ensure that the message 'must be something which can be easily transferred to the public' when shared and noted that it should not have too much medical jargon and cited an example of the use of oxygen concentrators, the do's and don'ts related to it etc. It further said the ICMR must come up with more guidelines. The Court further noted that Oxygen concentrators were being sold for Rs 60,000, with Justice Palli pointing out that patients with oxygen levels below 90 were using the machines while oxygen couldn't be administered at home while Justice Sanghi observed that too much use of oxygen could also have an adverse impact.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra informed Delhi HC that patients whose oxygen level falls below 92 shouldn't be treated at home, adding that it used to happen when the situation in the national capital was 'terrible' and that it was a 'reactive mode & was not a best of circumstances for a citizen to be in'. Further, he told the bench that more hospital beds were now available in Delhi and that the citizens must be told to go to the hospitals for better treatment. The HC bench asked senior advocate Rahul Mehra to rope in Amitabh Bachchan or other celebs, noting that there should be a sense of urgency and sought a report on Tuesday.