Delhi HC Appoints 5 Retired Judges To Clear Cheque Bounce Cases In Special Courts

The Delhi High Court on August 30 appointed five retired judges as presiding officers of Special Courts in order to deal with cheque bounce cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The appointments of the five retired judges were made in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions given on May 19, 2022.

The apex court in its orders directed the constitution of special courts in states and one Union Territory, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, for speedy disposal of the cheque bounce cases.

The office order said, “The concerned Principal District and Sessions Judge(s) shall withdraw cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 from existing courts and assign them to the aforesaid Special Courts (NI Act) in terms of the earlier directions issued by this court and the directions issued by Supreme Court vide order dated May 19, 2022 in Suo Moto Writ (Criminal) No. 2 of 2020 in Re: 'Expeditious Trial of Cases under Section 138 of NI Act, 1881'."

"The Presiding Officers, Special Court (NI Act) shall be under the control of the Principal District and Sessions Judge of the district to which they have been allocated," the order further stated.

The five retired judicial officers appointed by SC are:

Rakesh Siddhartha: Presiding Officer, Special Court (NI Act), South, Saket CK Chaturvedi: Presiding Officer, Special Court (NI Act), South-East, Saket Satinder Kumar Gautam: Presiding Officer, Special Court (NI Act), South-West, Dwarka Chandra Bose: Presiding Officer, Special Court (NI Act), Central, THC Ram Bhagat Singh: Presiding Officer, Special Court (NI Act), New Delhi, RACC

SC ordered constitution of special court for cheque bounce cases

Earlier in May this year, the Supreme Court directed the constitution of special courts with a retired judge in five states starting September 1 for expeditious disposal of cheque bounce cases pending in the country. A three-judge bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, B R Gavai, and S Ravindra Bhat said that the special courts under the Negotiable Instruments Act (NI), would be set up in the states.

According to news agency PTI, the top court in March 2020 had taken cognisance of the humongous pendency of cheque bounce cases and came out with the directions to ensure speedy disposal of such matters, which stood at 35.16 lakh as of December 31, 2019, out of a total of 2.31 crore pending criminal cases in the country.

Image: Unsplash/Representative