Delhi HC Asks AAP Leaders To Remove Defamatory Content Against BJP’s Shyam Jaju & His Son

The Delhi High Court on Friday, February 24, ordered Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders to take down any alleged defamatory content against former BJP Vice President Shyam Jaju and his son Sandesh Jaju. The petition for the father-son duo was filed by advocate Samapika Biswal while senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani argued for the aggrieved party.

While passing the interim order, the Delhi High Court stated that a prima facie case was made out for granting interim relief and asked the AAP leaders to remove all the alleged defamatory content from social media platforms within two days.

The court of Justice Navin Chawla also directed AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Dilip Kumar Pandey to desist from making any statements against Shyam Jaju and Sandesh Jaju.

"Defendants 1-4 are directed to take down the defamatory content relating to the plaintiffs within 2 days failing which the defendants 5-17 (social media intermediaries and digital portals) shall remove them after notice. Defendants are further directed to restrain themselves from publishing or disseminating any further defamatory content against the plaintiffs," the Delhi High Court stated in its order.

The defamation suit was filed by Shyam Jaju and his son against Bhardwaj, Pathak, Sanjay Singh and Dilip Kumar Pandey over a press conference they had organised on January 22, 2023. The suit also sought permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration and damages on account of the statements made by the four AAP leaders.

The suit also made various social media platforms including Twitter, Meta (Facebook) and Google as well as several media organisations a party to the case.