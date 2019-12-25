Delhi HC Asks Centre To Decide On Extension Of Free Education Beyond Age 14

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday has asked the Central government to take a decision on the extension of free education to disadvantaged children even after attaining the age of 14 years or beyond. "We expect from respondent No 1 [Union government] that the policy decision of extension of free education under the of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 to children of disadvantaged group even after attaining the age of 14 years or beyond Class VIII up to Class XII in the same school, would be taken at the earliest," a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said.

'It will be a major policy decision'

"It will be a major policy decision which involves financial aspect," they added. The court was hearing a plea filed by a civil right group Social Jurist through advocate Ashok Agarwal. The government had earlier told the court a new national education policy is presently under formulation. The issue of extension of the RTE Act beyond elementary level is a major policy decision and has been discussed by the Committee set up for preparing a draft of National Policy on Education, it said.

The Centre had on December 6 informed the Delhi High Court that the draft policy on education has recommended extending the ambit of The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, to “include early childhood education and secondary school education”. “This would extend the coverage of the Act to all children between the ages of 3-18,” the affidavit in the High Court by the Ministry of Human Resource Development said. It further said that it will ensure that by 2030, all students will enrol and participate in quality school education. It said that the ministry is in the process of finalising the National Education Policy (NEP) based on suggestions and inputs received from various stakeholders on the issue. Presently, the RTE Act mandates free and compulsory education to children in the age group of 6-14.

The Centre was responding to Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking free education for Economically Weaker Students (EWS) in unaided schools up to Class XII. Following which, the HC had asked the government to respond to the proposed amendment in the RTE Act. The PIL has claimed that students from these categories were being harassed by schools across the country to pay fees. The NGO has claimed that students across the country admitted under the RTE are facing the threat of removal after passing Class VIII and the very objective of the Act — to help children gain access to education irrespective of their financial background — would be defeated if EWS students were not allowed to study till Class XII.

(With ANI inputs)