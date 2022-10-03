Delhi HC Asks MCD To Stop Alleged Illegal Construction At Chandni Chowk

The Delhi High Court has directed the MCD to ensure no construction takes place at a property in Chandni Chowk following allegation of unauthorised and illegal commercial construction on the premises in a residential zone.

The court commissioner informed the high court about the presence of large amounts of construction material including cement bags at the property during an inspection.

"It is made clear that no construction of any kind shall take place, and the MCD shall ensure strict compliance of the order passed by this court," a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.

The court was hearing a petition by S Jaitley, a resident of Katra Neel in Chandni Chowk, against alleged unauthorised and illegal commercial construction in Baag Deewar, a residential zone.

The court commissioner told the bench about large-scale fresh construction. The structure of the property was sought to be altered to convert it into a commercial complex and, under no circumstances, the construction could be termed "minor repairs", the commissioner said in a report to the court.

The owners of the property undertook before the court they will not carry out any construction or repair work and comply with the order.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 19.

The civic body had earlier issued notices for demolition of the alleged unauthorised and illegal construction. However, a civil suit was filed in the trial court which directed the MCD not to take any coercive action of demolition or sealing of the property without following the due process of law and giving the respondents adequate opportunity for hearing.

The MCD counsel had said the trial court also granted permission to the builder to carry out minor repair works at the suit property but, under the garb of the order, the structure was being materially altered and the building was being converted into a commercial complex by constructing floors or partitioning them.

The bench had then appointed a court commissioner to conduct an inspection of the property and submit a detailed report.

