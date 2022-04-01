Delhi HC Asks Police To File Status Report Of Probe Into Attack On CM Kejriwal's Residence

On Friday, the Delhi High Court asked the Delhi Police to file a sealed cover report regarding the probe into the incident of vandalism and attack on the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A division bench of the high court presided over by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla also directed the Delhi Police to also preserve the evidence and particularly the CCTV footage of the incident.

During the course of the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Central government and Delhi Police, told the court that the police is very serious in its approach and it would also be holding a threat perception assessment meeting.

"We're very serious about the issue and the top officials would be meeting the Chief Minister in order to conduct a threat perception and the matter is being probed diligently," ASG Jain said.

On the other hand, senior Advocates A M Singhvi and Rahul Mehra appearing for the petitioners opposed the submission made by the senior law officer of the Central government

"This person enjoys Z plus security unfortunately by Delhi Police...so what my friend Mr Jain is proposing is that the people at fault would now be holding a meeting with the CM," said Singhvi.

He further stated, "Kindly reverse the scene for any other politician irrespective of the political line...heavens would have fallen then..and my friend is opposing even the notice."

"If something like this happens outside PM residence, President House heavens would fall...we saw what happened when PM's convoy had to stop for a short while in Punjab," Sr Adv Rahul Mehra also appearing for the petitioner argued.

The court while posting the matter for further hearing on April 25 observed, "We are not even on the question of SIT. But we have seen the video. You will have to explain your bandobast...People broke boom-barrier, some even tried to climb the gate."

"You will have to see if adequate Police are deployed. What intimation you had about this incident happening? We will have to see all this," it said further.

The court was hearing a petition filed by AAP lawmaker Saurabh Bhardwaj, seeking a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged attack on the CM's residence.

