Delhi HC Asks State Govt To File Affidavit Over COVID Vaccination Drive For Inmates

Amid a grave concern over the spread of the Delta Variant of coronavirus across the nation, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi government to throw light on its COVID vaccination drive for inmates at jails in the national capital.

A bench headed by Chief Justice, DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, while hearing a number of pleas to arrange and facilitate COVID vaccination to all prisoners in the jail, asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit indicating how the vaccination drive is going on in the jails, on the existing inmates and the newcomers.

During the hearing, Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi said that he will file a fresh status report on the total number of inmates already vaccinated in jails.

The High Court was hearing two pleas seeking vaccination of all the prisoners who were out on bail or parole before they surrender so as to prevent the spread of COVID infection inside prisons. One of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was passed by advocates Abhilasha Shrawat, Rahul Sharma, and Deepak Ghai.

In the petition, the advocates urged the court to issue directions to the Centre and Delhi governments to arrange and facilitate COVID vaccination of all prisoners who were out on bail and to grant an extension of interim bail to the prisoners after taking into consideration entire facts and circumstances.

The advocates said that the present PIL had been filed to direct the High-Powered Committee (HPC), which last assembled on January 14, 2021, to take appropriate measures for vaccination of Under Trial Prisoners (UTP's) and convicts who were granted interim bail in terms of the criteria passed by the Division Bench of High Court.

The other petition was submitted by a sexagenarian woman who was serving life imprisonment after being convicted in a murder case. She has sought that all prisoners, particularly those above 60 years who were out on bail, parole, or furlough be vaccinated before their surrender and return to the facility. In her plea, filed through advocate Amit Sahni, the woman also sought vaccination of jail staff, security persons, and all prisoners in the national capital. Both the pleas claim that as of January 14, there were 16,396 inmates in the three prisons in Delhi which together have a capacity of 10,026 making it unfit to follow COVID containment protocols.

The petitioners have contended that with more prisoners scheduled to surrender in the coming days, there may not be sufficient space to keep them in quarantine for 14 days and therefore, it was necessary to vaccinate the prisoners who were out on bail, parole or furlough before lodging them back in the jail.

Listing the matter for further hearing on September 16, the court asked the government to highlight how frequently health check-up is being conducted on inmates. The court noted that all inmates lodged in jails shall get vaccinated along with the ones comming to the prison from outside.

It may be mentioned here that the court had in the month of February issued a notice on the petition seeking the Delhi government to take 'immediate' actions on the issue.