Delhi HC Bats For Citizens' Basic Civic Amenities, Directs SDMC & PWD To Restore Trees

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, while dealing with a plea on the alleged inaction of the authority in the preservation of trees in Delhi's Vasant Vihar, said that the freedom of movement should not be "hemmed" in by the lack of civic amenities although the constitution guarantees the same. The court underlined the importance of basic facilities that could prove to be "pleasurable exercises" for people.

"While freedom of movement is a constitutional guarantee, it should not be hemmed-in by the lack of requisite civic amenities. Citizens need to be empowered and facilitated in the enjoyment of their constitutional rights, for which provision of basic civic amenities is essential, like a safe and secure neighbourhood, tree-lined avenues, and footpaths, where an endeavour of a leisurely stroll is actually a pleasurable exercise and not an obstacle-dodging, harrowing experience," Justice Najmi Waziri said.

Delhi HC highlights importance of basic civic amenities for citizens

The court observed that if people fail to receive their basic civic amenities, they would get 'discouraged' walking to neighbourhood shopping centres, community-bonding cultural events, or taking a walk to colony parks. Justice Waziri said that if the situation continues people would instead opt for motor vehicles, adding to the city's ever-burgeoning traffic congestion and unmitigated air pollution.

"So, it all starts with taking care of the neighbourhood trees and greenery and ensuring that the footpaths winding through the tree-shaded avenues are made obstacle-free," Justice Waziri said.

Court directs SDMC officials to personally inspect footpaths

The Bench of Justice Najmi Waziri further directed officials of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to travel across the footpaths across the entire colony on a wheelchair without any aid or assistance from anyone to test the efficacy of the SDMC's efforts to make the streets and footpaths user-friendly.

The Court, after observing the callous efforts taken by the authorities for years, sought the response of the SDMC and Delhi Police over concretisation of hundreds of trees.

Delhi HC asks SDMC to file photos, after & before restoration

The court said that the photographs of each street so repaired, restored, and made user friendly shall be filed, showing the before and after conditions, while also taking the petitioner into confidence.

"A senior officer of PWD shall coordinate with the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, SDMC, and shall be present at the site on all dates when the exercise of removal of encroachments and restoration of trees is undertaken by the respondent," the court directed.

The direction of the Delhi HC comes after a petition filed by a resident of the area alleging inaction on the part of the authorities and the civil body to preserve trees.

The court assured that efforts will continue in right earnest so that public amenities, like clear footpaths, are made available to their fullest, for all users, and slated the matter for further hearing on November 26.

Inputs: ANI

Image: PTI/PIXABAY