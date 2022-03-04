Delhi HC Sets Aside Trial Court's Bail To Rape Accused For Ignoring Victim's Statement

The Delhi High Court set aside bail granted to a rape accused by a trial court for ignoring the statement that the victim recorded before the Magistrate and due to other facts. The victim, who suffers from bipolar disorder, was allegedly lured by the accused to Uttarakhand's Nainital to get married to another person. The accused was granted bail by the trial court on grounds of delay in the registration of FIR. The parents of the victim had appealed against the bail.

Justice Mukta Gupta observed in the order, "Considering the fact that the impugned order granting bail to the accused suffers from gross illegality as the learned Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) totally ignored the statement of the prosecutrix recorded before under Sections 164 CrPC, the seriousness of the offence, that the statement of the prosecutrix is still to be recorded before the learned Trial Court and the accused is living in the vicinity of the prosecutrix and is thus likely to influence the prosecutrix by luring her again or intimidating her, the impugned order is set aside. The bail granted to the accused is cancelled. He will surrender to custody within one week."

The HC bench noted that the trial court failed to notice that "consciousness and orientation are different from being able to exercise sound mental judgment" and to realise that the victim is being enticed to fall prey to the accused.

In its order, the High Court said, "The learned Additional Sessions Judge failed to notice that the accused was living in the neighbourhood of the victim, thus was aware of the mental faculties of the victim and taking advantage thereof, as her marriage was broken and she was eager to get married."

The court said that the accused lured the victim and took her to Nainital where he performed a sexual relationship by spiking her soft drink with intoxicants. The HC noted that the accused recorded two videos relied on by the learned Additional Sessions judge to infer the mental state of the prosecutrix. In one clip, the accused is claiming that they have got married.

As per the bench, no marriage had taken place and by just putting the vermillion on the head of the victim, she was made to believe that she had got married to the accused. The second clip shows the mala fide intent of the accused where he is seen threatening the brother of the prosecutrix that he will stay as 'Ghar jamayee' and family members will be forced out of the house.