Delhi HC Condemns Holi Milan 'inappropriate' Dance At Patiala Court, Action To Be Taken

The Delhi High court condemned the ‘inappropriate’ dance performances conducted at the Patiala House Court complex during the Holi Milan function organised by the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) in New Delhi on March 6. The court said appropriate action will be taken against the concerned officials.

It was further instructed, steps should be taken to ensure the functions organised in the court premises in the future are as per the ‘high moral of the legal profession’.

‘Not in line with ethical standards of legal profession’

Taking note of the two video clips of the Holi Milan function organised at the Patiala House Court complex, widely in circulation on social media, in which professional dancers are seen dancing to Bollywood songs, the Delhi High Court condemned the same in strongest words, stating, "it not to be in line with the high moral and ethical standards of the legal profession and having the effect of tarnishing the image of the judicial institution."

Action will be taken on the issue, said the Principal District and Sessions judge but after receiving the response from the New Delhi Bar Association on the show cause notice issued by him. The Bar Association will have to respond in three days. Till the issue is finally decided, the Delhi High Court has directed the Principal District and Sessions Judge, New Delhi District, Patiala House Courts to not grant permission for any event to be present to the executive of the New Delhi Bar Association at the Patiala court complex.

For any future events to be organised at the court premises, for which permission has been sought by any District Court Bar Association, it was also directed that the concerned Principal District and Sessions Judge shall take the necessary measures to ensure the event is conducted in accordance with the high moral and ethical standards of the legal profession following all the rules, laws and regulations.

IMAGE: ANI