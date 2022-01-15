Delhi HC Convicts Accused For Attacking Constable With Razor; Upholds Trial Court Verdict

Upholding the trial court order, the Delhi High Court has convicted a man who has been accused of hurting a police officer on duty. The bench led by Justice Mukta Gupta heard the plea filed by the accused Pramod, against the trial court order of 2016, and concluded that the accused shall be convicted under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"Considering the nature of injury received by the complainant, the offences punishable under Section 186/333/34 IPC stands probed beyond a reasonable doubt," the court said.

Delhi HC convicts accused for attacking constable with razor

The Delhi HC had taken stringent note of the issue and stated that the offence stands punishable under relevant IPC Sections. The accused had been convicted for hurting a police constable on duty with a razor. As per an ANI report, Pramod had caused hurt to a constable on duty by attacking him with a razor. However, since the offence was not premeditated, but was committed on the spur of the moment, his sentence was modified to accommodate the period he has already been in custody.

"Considering the weapon of offence used and that the offence was not committed in a pre-meditated manner, but on the spur of the moment, this Court deems it fit to modify the sentence of the appellant to the period already undergone," the Court said.

The court was hearing the appeal of a convict who had challenged a trial court order dated September 1, 2016, in which the appellant was found guilty of offences punishable under Sections 186/333/34 IPC and sentenced to ten years in prison and a fine of Rs 10,000 for an offence punishable under Section 333/34 IPC. The investigation was started after the complaint was lodged on May 24, 2014, stating that one person in a drunken state had struck a police officer with a razor.

Railway Protection Constable Kulvir Singh reported that on May 24, 2014, he was assigned to the Police Post, Lahori Gate of the RPF and that's when the convict had attacked him.

(With ANI Inputs)

