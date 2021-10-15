Delhi HC Denies Anticipatory Bail To Man Disguised As Army Officer On Matrimonial Site

In a noteworthy development, the Delhi High Court denied anticipatory bail to a man who allegedly pretended to be serving in the Indian Army as a Major on a matrimonial website and entered into sexual relations with a woman on a false promise to marry her, despite being married. While dismissing the bail application, the Delhi HC held that the accused had prima facie duped the female so as to enter into a relationship while believing he is an Indian Army officer.

Delhi HC denies bail to married man disguised as Army officer on matrimonial site

Justice Anu Malhotra, while observing the malicious intentions on his part, said, "Taking into account the totality of the circumstances of the instant case which bring forth also through the submissions made now on behalf of the applicant by learned counsel for the applicant was apparently not working as a Major with the Indian Army and that thus, it is prima facie apparent that prosecutrix prima facie appears to have been duped for entering into a relationship with the applicant and thus the application seeking grant of anticipatory bail is declined."

Man accused of threatening woman to make photographs with sexual content go viral

The woman allegedly underwent abortion procedures in the year 2020 after she had informed him of her pregnancy. Further, she alleged that she made payments to the accused in terms of four cheques for sums of Rs 15 to 20 lakhs on the promise of jobs being secured for her relatives and family members.

Moreover, it was alleged that the man threatened the woman that he would make her intimate photographs and videos with sexual content, which was recorded by the man without her consent, public on social media, thus defaming the woman.

On the other hand, the accused argued that the relationship between the two adults was completely consensual and the money involved was only a civil transaction. It was also contended that both the accused and prosecutrix hailed from Bihar and this aspect 'has been concealed by the woman'. He told the court that he was working with the CRPF at one point and currently serving at a private company.

