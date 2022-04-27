Delhi HC Directs AIIMS To Form Grievances Board As Nursing Union Calls Off Strike

The Delhi HC asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to constitute a grievances board and urged concerned parties to maintain peace after the nursing union called off the strike on the night of April 26. The court also asked the medical institution to not take any punitive action against the people involved in the matter. However, if they are found guilty action can be taken as per the law. The next hearing is scheduled for July 29, 2022. The High Court had directed on April 26 to the nurses union to call off the strike and join duties immediately.

The court stated, "No punitive measures would be taken immediately on the persons identified in the incident, against whom action has not been started. Do not take any immediate action. Let things cool down. Take undertaking, set up a board. You have to strike a balance," Justice Yashwant Varma directed AIIMS. However the bench asked the counsel representing AIIMS that in case people involved are found on the wrong side of the law, then "take it in accordance with the law".

Abhijat appearing on behalf of the nursing union said the strike has been called off and demanded, "Kindly grant time to file a reply. We will give an undertaking within 24 hours."

Nursing Union goes on strike after suspension of President

The Nursing union decided to go on a strike when the President of the Nursing Union, Harish Kumar Kajla was suspended by the medical Institution without any reason, said the Nursing union in a letter addressed to Director of AIIMS, Randeep Guleria. Thereafter the letter added, the Union called an urgent meeting and decided to go on a strike from April 26, 8 am demanding immediate cancellation of the suspension of the President of the Nursing Union and an undertaking, no further action will be taken against the union members.

However the Association of Resident Doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi wrote on social media on the morning of April 26, that the RDA AIIMS is against unjust behaviour and not against a person or Union, "Voice of RDA AIIMS is not against any person or union, but against this unjust behaviour."

IMAGE: PIXABAY / PTI