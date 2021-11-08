Delhi HC Directs Authorities To Chalk Out Street Vending Plan; Wants To Avoid 'jungle Raj'

The Delhi High Court has directed local authorities to initiate the process to prepare a statutory street vending plan under the Street Vendors Act.

The Delhi HC was hearing a plea filed by New Delhi Traders Association representing operators in the Connaught Place and Indira Chowk area. The plea sought direction to the concerned authorities to ensure that illegal hawking and squatting including vending activities be prevented permanently in 'No hawking' area and 'No Vending' areas.

What did the Delhi High court order suggest?

The division bench of the Delhi HC presided by Justice Vipin Sanghi and Amit Bansal was hearing the petition filed by the New Delhi Traders Association. The Delhi HC directed New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi government to initiate the process to chalk out the plan that would further facilitate the Street vendors. The HC said that as per Section 21 of the Street Vendors Act, the concerned authorities were urged to proactively look into the matter and take necessary steps in this regard before the court in the next hearing. The petition will be heard next on November 18.

The Bench while stating the same to the Delhi government said, "We cany allow the city to be open to all, that anyone can come and sit and start hawking. This way it will lead to a jungle raj in the whole city, which cannot be allowed so kindly implement our orders.

Details about the Street Vendors Act 2014

Implemented by the Parliament of India, the Street vendors Act was brought into force to regulate street vendors in public and ensure that their basic rights be protected. The Act says that in case of declaration of a specified area as a no-vending zone, the vendors will be relocated to another area. However, such street vendors must be given a notice of at least 30 days for relocation. Those vendors who fail to vacate such space after a notice has been given, will have to pay a penalty which may extend up to two hundred fifty rupees per day and strict actions against the vendor can be taken.

Image: Twitter/@SaunRoy/@ANI