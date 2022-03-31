Last Updated:

Delhi HC Directs Centre To File Response On Live Streaming Of Proceedings On Gay Marriages

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the Centre’s response on live streaming the proceedings of the petitions seeking recognition of same-sex marriages.

Written By
Aakansha Tandon
Delhi HC

Unsplash/ Shutterstock


While examining a batch of petitions seeking recognition of same-sex marriages under the special Hindu and foreign marriage laws, the Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the Centre’s response on live streaming the proceedings of these petition. 

The Delhi HC gave the Centre two weeks to respond to the application seeking live streaming of the proceedings on the petitions filed by same-sex couples. The petitioner had claimed that around 7-8% of India’s population will be affected by the decision, therefore, they shall be allowed to listen to the court’s mandate and see live proceedings of the case.

Delhi HC provides two weeks to Centre to file response

The petitioner had further called it an issue of ‘national importance’ while seeking live streaming. After observing that a notice on the subject was issued to the Centre in November 2021 but, no reply had been submitted in the matter, the bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla asked the Union Government to clarify its position. The case has now been deferred to the next hearing on May 17 by the Delhi High Court. Besides, the court had also issued a notice to two petitioners in the same case.

READ | Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar permitted by Delhi HC to travel abroad

Centre had previously rejected recognition of same-sex marriage

After being asked by the Delhi HC to respond to the petitions, the Centre had earlier denied legal recognition of homosexual marriages. In its reply, the Centre had claimed that 'marriage' in India is governed by either 'uncodified personal laws or codified statutory laws.’

READ | Delhi HC stays Centre's order on reallocation of thermal power to Haryana

Calling the wedlock, 'a union of two individuals,' the Union government opposed the pleas; stating that the marriage between two individuals of the same gender is neither recognized nor accepted in any 'uncodified personal laws or any codified statutory laws.' It further alleged that the plea seeking recognition of same-sex marriage is ‘unsustainable, untenable and misplaced.’

However, the Centre's arguments were challenged by an applicant who highlighted that Section 5 of the Hindu Marriage Act of 1956 makes no distinction between homosexual and heterosexual couples, hence, the right to marry same-sex individuals should be recognised under the Act.

With ANI Inputs
Image: Unsplash/ Shutterstock

READ | Delhi HC allows more time to WhatsApp, Facebook to respond to CCI probe on Privacy Policy
READ | AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj moves Delhi HC; seeks SIT to probe attack on Kejriwal's residence
READ | Delhi HC dismisses plea against eviction of Chirag Paswan from 12 Janpath bungalow
Tags: Delhi HC, Centre, same-sex marriage
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND