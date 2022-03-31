Delhi HC Directs Centre To File Response On Live Streaming Of Proceedings On Gay Marriages

While examining a batch of petitions seeking recognition of same-sex marriages under the special Hindu and foreign marriage laws, the Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the Centre’s response on live streaming the proceedings of these petition.

The Delhi HC gave the Centre two weeks to respond to the application seeking live streaming of the proceedings on the petitions filed by same-sex couples. The petitioner had claimed that around 7-8% of India’s population will be affected by the decision, therefore, they shall be allowed to listen to the court’s mandate and see live proceedings of the case.

Delhi HC provides two weeks to Centre to file response

The petitioner had further called it an issue of ‘national importance’ while seeking live streaming. After observing that a notice on the subject was issued to the Centre in November 2021 but, no reply had been submitted in the matter, the bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla asked the Union Government to clarify its position. The case has now been deferred to the next hearing on May 17 by the Delhi High Court. Besides, the court had also issued a notice to two petitioners in the same case.

Centre had previously rejected recognition of same-sex marriage

After being asked by the Delhi HC to respond to the petitions, the Centre had earlier denied legal recognition of homosexual marriages. In its reply, the Centre had claimed that 'marriage' in India is governed by either 'uncodified personal laws or codified statutory laws.’

Calling the wedlock, 'a union of two individuals,' the Union government opposed the pleas; stating that the marriage between two individuals of the same gender is neither recognized nor accepted in any 'uncodified personal laws or any codified statutory laws.' It further alleged that the plea seeking recognition of same-sex marriage is ‘unsustainable, untenable and misplaced.’

However, the Centre's arguments were challenged by an applicant who highlighted that Section 5 of the Hindu Marriage Act of 1956 makes no distinction between homosexual and heterosexual couples, hence, the right to marry same-sex individuals should be recognised under the Act.



With ANI Inputs

Image: Unsplash/ Shutterstock