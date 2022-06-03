Delhi HC Directs DGCA To Impose Fines, Deboard Passengers Flouting COVID Protocol

The Delhi High Court, on Friday, strictly directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to impose heavy fines and deboard passengers flouting COVID norms in airports and planes. Citing the rising Coronavirus cases, the order was issued by acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta who demanded strict enforceability of mask mandates and maintenance of hygiene. The Delhi HC was reportedly hearing a suo moto petition filed by Justice C Hari Shankar in March last year when he personally saw passengers refusing to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour on a Kolkata-New Delhi flight.

In its order, the Delhi HC stated that DGCA should "issue separate binding guidelines" to authorise airport and flight staff as well as the pilots to take strict actions against those violating mask mandates and hand-hygiene norms. The bench even remarked that the violators must be booked, imposed fines and put on a 'no-fly' list. The bench of judges further said that the pandemic has not abated yet and stated that the order is essential as "a deterrence for enforcement of such norms".

Notably, the order comes after India saw a spike of over one thousand new COVID-19 cases across the country. According to the data released by the Health Ministry, 3,712 new Coronavirus infections were recorded in a day by Thursday, June 2, which is an increase of 1,123 cases in the span of 24 hours. Delhi, on the other hand, logged 373 new cases with one death with the positivity rate being 2.15%.

With 3,712 new Coronavirus infections recorded in a day, India's infection tally rose to 4,31,64,544, while the total number of active cases increased to 19,509, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday, June 2. On the other hand, India's COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 5,24,641, with five latest fatalities reported from Kerala, the Ministry data stated.

The active cases comprised 0.05% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74% the Health Ministry said. Whereas, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.84% and the weekly positivity rate at 0.67%. Meanwhile, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4.26 crore while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22%.

(With PTI inputs)