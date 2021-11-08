Delhi HC Directs Police & Govt To Cooperate To Upgrade Security In Court Premises

Seeking enhanced protection at courts, the Delhi High Court on Monday directed state police, government and lawyers to cooperate and implement the summary of suggestions circulated by the bench in order to strengthen security in the court premises.

The court had reviewed the security situation and arrangements in various courts of Delhi, in the wake of the Rohini court shootout incident as it was a major blow to the security and law order situation of the state.

Delhi HC has also asked the lawyers and Delhi government to cooperate on the upgradation and enhancement measures of security inside the court premises. The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh proposed that the Delhi government should be held accountable for the budget allocation for the purchase of security gadgets, and therefore the state government is expected to cooperate in matters of court safety and security.



The Court's summary and suggestions are based on recommendations by the Delhi Police, Delhi government and various bar associations, the bench noted. The matter has been adjourned for the next hearing on November 24 and the court will further issue directions after implementation of noted suggestions by all stakeholders.



Earlier, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Delhi Police, informed the court that physical checkpoints have been placed at the court's entry gates. In addition, they have placed 2,300 CCTV cameras and door metal scanners in several courts. A tender has also been issued by the police for the procurement of appropriate scanners, x-ray machines, and other equipment.

Rohini Court shootout

On September 24, convicted gangster Jitender Gogi along with his two assailants, posing as lawyers, were fired at and killed inside the Rohini courtroom number 207 in a dramatic shootout that also witnessed the police fire bullets in retaliation. CCTV footage of the incident showed security personnel, policemen, lawyers and the crowd rushing out in panic as gunshots were fired inside of Rohini courtroom. The two gunmen under the guise of lawyers’ were identified to be members of a rival gang. Subsequent to the incident, CJI NV Ramana expressed 'deep concern' and had a word with the Chief Justice of Delhi HC.

