Delhi HC Dismisses Bail Plea Of Delhi's Former Minister Satyendar Jain In PMLA Case

In a major setback for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Delhi High Court on Thursday, April 6 denied bail to Delhi's former cabinet minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, in which he has been in custody since May 30 last year. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma also dismissed the bail plea of co-accused Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain in the PMLA case.

The High Court observed that Satyendar Jain can influence witnesses and evidence in the PMLA case and that he was controlling certain Calcutta-based companies. The bail application of Jain was dismissed by the trial court on November 17, 2022.

The Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain will continue to languish in jail. Notably, the minister was arrested on May 30 under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the Enforcement Directorate.

In his bail plea, Satyendar Jain said, "I appeared before ED on 7 occasions. I have cooperated and participated in the investigation. I was arrested 5 years down the line in 2022”. In his bail plea in Delhi High Court, Jain stated that the trial court Judge and ED has gravely misread and misapplied the PMLA by identifying proceeds of crime solely on the basis of accommodations entries and that accommodation entries cannot itself lead to a punishable offence under PMLA.

Satyendar Jain's woes

The Delhi minister was arrested by ED on May 30. At that juncture, Jain held the portfolios of Home, Health, Public Works Department, Power, Water, Industries, Urban Development, Irrigation, Flood Control, Labour and Employment. The ED recorded an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the Delhi Minister and others on August 30, 2017, based on the CBI's disproportionate assets case registered earlier.

During the investigation, ED revealed that companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators. Moreover, these funds were purportedly utilised for the direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi.