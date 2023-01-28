Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Seeking Censor Board For Non-film Songs; 'Role Of Judiciary...'

The Delhi High Court recently dismissed a petition seeking directions on constituting a regulatory authority or censor board to censor or review non-film songs. The court said the judiciary's primary function is to determine the legality of a statute and not to amend or change it. "The role of the judiciary is primarily only to test the legality of a statute and not to amend or modify a statute. Setting up of tribunals, authorities, and regulators comes purely within the domain of the legislature and not in the domain of Courts," the Delhi High Court bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chander Sharma said.

The Delhi HC further noted that both the Cinematograph Act of 1952 and the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act of 1995 address content regulation broadcast on platforms, including television and social media and it is erroneous for the petitioner to assert that there is no regulatory authority.

"Directing for the appointment of a regulatory authority would result in legislation by this Court, which is not permissible. The concept of separation of powers between the legislature, judiciary and executive has been laid down in various judgements by the Supreme Court. Courts cannot mandate a statute or add provisions to a statute as it would amount to legislation, which is not permissible in the constitutional scheme of this country," said the court.

The Delhi High Court cited the ruling of the Supreme Court, which stated that the courts did not have the authority to establish an adjudicatory committee or a tribunal through the issuance of a writ of mandamus.