Delhi HC Grants 2 Days To CM Kejriwal-led Govt To Reconsider Ban On Hookah In Public Place

In a key development, the Delhi High Court on October 8 granted a stipulated two-day time period to the Health and Family Welfare Department of the state administration to reconsider restriction on the use of herbal flavoured hookah (oriental tobacco pipe) in public places. The sale and usage of hookah pipes at eateries, bars, restaurants, lounges in the national capital was prohibited in view of containing the spread of COVID-19.

A bench comprising Justice Rekha Palli, while hearing a batch of petitions by restaurants' owners seeking a direction to competent authorities to not interfere with the sale of herbal flavoured hookahs. The Delhi HC further directed the department to file an affidavit upon re-evaluation of the abstaining order. Furthermore, the matter has been listed for a court hearing on October 18.

Previously in September, the Delhi HC directed the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government to order the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to reconsider the issue at hand.

The counsel appearing on behalf of the Delhi government, Advocate Santosh Tripathi, submitted before the court that vide order dated August 3, the use and sale of herbal hookah was prohibited in public places by the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department so the DDMA could not reconsider the restricting order. Responding to the contention, the Court stated that the Delhi government, which is taking a 'technical stand', has been directed to reconsider.

"The court is unable to appreciate the stand as GNCTD (Delhi government) is the first respondent and was expected to reconsider the issue," Justice Rekha Palli said.

Further, the court stated, "The matter has been adjourned from time to time. The court granted time with the expectation that the DDMA would reconsider whether the prohibition in the order was required to be continued. In the interest of justice, two days' time is granted to the department to reconsider the order."

'You are opening Ramlila. You are opening everything': Delhi HC

The Delhi HC asked Advocated Tripathi to not delay re-evaluating and remarked, "You are opening Ramlila. You are opening everything." While Advocate Tripathi responded that removing restrictions on hookahs was 'not the same' as masks are required to be pulled down while utilising them.

On September 17, the Delhi HC had asked the Delhi government why DDMA's order barring hookah at public places in the fear of COVID-19 spread be not re-considered while traffic policemen have allowed the breath analyser tests. Notably, five separate pleas were filed before the Court by restaurants and bars seeking directions to the Police and State not to interfere with the sale of herbal flavoured hookahs or take coercive steps against the sale. The Court had issued a notice and sought a response from the AAP-led government on those pleas too.

In separate petitions filed by a few lounges and bars in the national capital, challenged the orders of the Joint Commissioner of Police (licensing unit) prohibiting and excluding the sale of service of herbal hookahs and flavoured hookahs in joints being run by them. The petitioners contended that they have been serving hookahs which do not even require a license as they are absolutely without tobacco, however, the police continue conducting raids, imposing fines, issuing challans and confiscating items.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has been arguing and opposing pleas saying that a single wrong decision would compel Delhi to pay a hefty price and allowing hookah consumption may trigger the spread of COVID since people share the equipment.