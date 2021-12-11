Delhi HC Grants Interim Stay Over Notice To ED By West Bengal Police In Coal Mining Case

In a major development in connection with the coal mining case probe, the Delhi High Court on Saturday granted an interim stay over notice issued to Enforcement Directorate officials to appear before the West Bengal Police. The HC also issued notice to the West Bengal government and asked it to file its response to the petition within 4 weeks. The Court will further hear the matter on February 18, next year.

During the hearing, Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said, "It is a settled proposition of law that the three conditions are required to be established for grant of any interim relief: a strong prima facie case, balance of convenience and irreparable injury to the petitioner. In view of the discussions hereinabove, I find that the present case is a fit case for grant of ad-interim relief."

"Therefore, in view of the same, the operation of the notices dated 22.07.2021 and 21.08.2021 passed qua the petitioners in FIR No. 33 dated 05.04.2021 registered by the respondents (WB) has stayed till further orders," the Court said.

Court summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife

In the month of September, the Delhi court had ordered Rujira, wife of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before it physically. The said orders were passed after the Enforcement Directorate had moved court alleging that Banerjee is not cooperating in the probe and skipping summons issued to her by the federal probe agency.

The ED said that Rujira is skipping summons and is refusing to join the probe. It had also stated that when the summons was issued against her and she was asked to appear before the agency, she was in "the national capital in a beauty parlour."

Coal mining case

The scam came under the spotlight on November 27, 2020, when CBI Kolkata registered a case against several leaders, unknown officials of ECL, CISF, Railways, other departments and others under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. The ED later took up the investigation, and it was revealed that "large proceeds of crime" were generated and laundered due to illegal coal mining near railway areas. Later in February, the CBI was restricted from investigating the illegal mining and transportation of coal and was allowed to continue their probe by the Calcutta High Court.

