Delhi HC Issues Direction To Reduce Trauma Of POCSO Victims Being Forced To Face Accused

In order to reduce the trauma of victims in the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases, the Delhi High Court issued a series of directions regarding hybrid and in-chamber hearings. These directions were issued after the victims were being made to face their alleged tormentors when they appeared physically or virtually in court for hearings. In an order passed last week, a bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh noted that many of the POCSO victims were being asked to appear physically or virtually in court where they faced the accused at the time of hearing bail applications.

Delhi HC attempts to reduce the trauma of POCSO victims

The judge also noted that this led to the victims being forced to interact with the accused while being physically present in the court during the hearing. "If these directions are implemented in their true letter, spirit and intent may help in reducing the trauma of POCSO victims," the court said while issuing the directions.

"The psychological impact on a POCSO victim being present in court during the arguments is grave as there are allegations, accusations, doubting the integrity, character, etc of the prosecutrix, her family, etc. The presence of the prosecutrix victim in court at the time of arguments, according to me, has an adverse impact on the psyche of the prosecutrix," the court said.

"The prosecutrix is forced to be present in court with the accused, who is the same person who has allegedly violated her. It was felt that it would be in the interest of the victim that she is not traumatised again and again by reliving the said incident by being present in court proceedings," it further said.

The HC went on to direct "that during bail hearings of a POCSO case, the Investigation Officer shall ensure that timely service of notice of bail application is made on the victim/prosecutrix so that she gets a reasonable amount of time to enter appearance and make her submissions".

Observing that a hybrid form of hearing bail applications would "suitably address the concerns of the victim while at the same time safeguarding the rights of the accused", the HC said, "The victim and the accused shall not come face to face in this manner and this can prevent the re-traumatization of the victim." The court, however, outlined an exception saying, "In-chamber interaction with the victim can be done and her submissions qua the bail application can be recorded in the order sheet passed on that day so that the same may be considered at a later stage."

The court also directed that the victim should be asked appropriate questions instead of bluntly asking her, “Do you want bail to be given to the accused or not?” It said that rather questions can be put to her to ascertain what her apprehensions and fears are in case the accused is granted bail. "It may further be clarified that the victim’s presence may not be insisted on in cases under the POCSO Act, where the accused is a child in conflict with the law because the considerations for grant of bail to the child in conflict with the law are not dependent on the apprehensions of the prosecutrix," the HC further said.