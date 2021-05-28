Delhi HC Issues Notice On 12-yr-old’s Vaccination For Children Plea, To Be Heard On June 4

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the Central government and others over a petition filed by a 12-year-old girl seeking urgent directions to the Centre and other authorities to immediately vaccine children between the ages of 12-17 years, in Delhi. A division bench of the high court presided by Chief Justice D N Patel and Jyoti Singh has issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government and others and posted the matter for further hearing on June 4.

12-year-old files petition

The plea filed by Tia Gupta also seeks directions to prioritize vaccination amongst parents having children up to 17 years of age especially small children newborns to 12 years of age.

The minor in her plea filed before the high court states that there is enough empirical evidence to show that the COVID-19 virus brings long-term health complications such as organ damage, long COVID, or multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) and death-to at least some proportion of children.

"It is submitted that if ‘Covid-19’ vaccine is safe and effective as other standard childhood vaccinations and also safe for adults, then the Respondents should have no reason to not inoculate children with the said vaccine and to prioritize vaccination for parents of young children because if a child gets infected, the parents will be the only caregivers to such small children," the plea said.

"It is medically proven that children can be carriers of the virus and can transmit the same to others. Hence, they are an important link in the chain of transmission. Thus, vaccinating children would be an effective way of breaking the chain of transmission of COVID-19 virus in the country," the 12-year-old said while adding that there are 121.1 crore children in the country.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Children

The petitioner further states that f the children are vaccinated on a priority, it will greatly help mitigate the adverse physical and mental effects of the pandemic on them.

"It will help them lead a normal life and regain their childhood," it said. The plea also seeks a directing the Respondents to put in place appropriate vaccine protocol for children residing in Delhi and to make the same available expeditiously.

The plea also urges the court to direct the Centre and other respondents to formulate a comprehensive National Plan with respect to children covering all aspects of their protection from the ill effects of the pandemic.

Picture Credit: PTI/RepresentativeImage